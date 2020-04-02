Rick and Morty are back in town in new season 4 trailer

There's still a month to go before Rick and Morty returns on May 3 for the second half of its fourth season. It feels more like a lifetime away right now, especially considering how long March was. Fortunately, Adult Swim has dropped a new video to help us with the wait. In a rollicking trailer set to Thin Lizzy's 'The Boys ...

