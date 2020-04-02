Global  

Indian government officially launches its coronavirus tracking app

The Next Web Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Indian government officially launches its coronavirus tracking appLast week, we reported about India building a coronavirus tracker based on your mobile location. Now, the government has officially launched the app with the name of Aarogya Setu (which translates from Sanskrit to ‘A bridge of health’). The core function of the app remains the same as the beta version: using your phone’s location data and Bluetooth to assess if you’ve been near a person who was infected by COVID-19, by looking through a database of known cases. The app specifies that all your data is on the device in an encrypted form. Looking at the code, it sends your data…

This story continues at The Next Web
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: India tracks attendees after Muslim event linked to virus cases

India tracks attendees after Muslim event linked to virus cases 02:43

 Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in New Delhi sealed after dozens test positive for coronavirus and seven reportedly die.

