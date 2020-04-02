Global  

Ryan Reynolds and Stephen Colbert drink gin, chat about social distancing

Mashable Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Ryan Reynolds is currently social distancing with his three young daughters, which means he spent a chunk of Wednesday making dresses from tissue paper.

But he also managed to sneak away for a quick video chat with Stephen Colbert, during which the two drank gin and spoke about life in quarantine.

"We are doing a lot of...
0
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Ryan Reynolds 'mostly drinking' while in Covid-19 isolation

Ryan Reynolds 'mostly drinking' while in Covid-19 isolation 00:40

 Ryan Reynolds has been "mostly drinking" while in self-isolation with Blake Lively and their children but is trying to make being at home an "educational experience" for the kids.

