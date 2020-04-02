Transform your photos into art with the Google Arts & Culture app's new feature Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Google's Arts & Culture app has a cool new feature that'll transform your pics into classic works of art. Well, kind of.



Basically, the Google app takes any photo and re-stylizes it in the fashion of famous paintings.



Here's an example from a snap I took weeks ago of the New York skyline.



**My picture**



Image:... 👓 View full article

