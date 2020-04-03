Bill Gates tells Trevor Noah what he's doing to help fight coronavirus
Friday, 3 April 2020 () As the coronavirus continues to spread, many people are doing whatever they can to help — from applauding healthcare professionals on the front lines of the pandemic to raising money for various charities and causes.
Back in February, Bill and Melinda Gates announced that their foundation would contribute $100 million to...
Bill Gates Introduces 3-Point Plan to Defeat Coronavirus Gates made his recommendations based on expert consultations in an op-ed article for 'The Washington Post' on Tuesday. Bill Gates, via 'The Washington Post' Gates' first point was a "consistent nationwide approach" to lockdowns. Bill Gates, via...
