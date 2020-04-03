Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > It used to be a convention center. Now, it's a makeshift hospital for COVD-19 patients.

It used to be a convention center. Now, it's a makeshift hospital for COVD-19 patients.

Mashable Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The Javits Center is a makeshift hospital with 2,500 beds for patients infected with COVID-19. New York is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, with over 92,000 recorded cases.  Read more...

More about New York City, Hospital, Javits Center, Covid 19, and Science
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: Area convention centers being considered as emergency hospitals

Area convention centers being considered as emergency hospitals 02:38

 The Duke Energy Convention Center could soon become a makeshift hopsital once the peak number of COVID-19 patients in the area is reached.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.