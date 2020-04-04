Global  

The future of black hole images is bright

The Next Web Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
This month marks the first anniversary of the image of the environment directly surrounding the black hole at the center of the M87 galaxy —captured by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT). In the twelve months since this spectacular achievement, researchers have not rested on their laurels. Several teams have been hard at work imagining and theorizing ways to build a better black hole image. Just this week, as that anniversary approaches, researchers have published a study that promises to both improve the imaging of black holes but also increase the amount of information that can be derived from such images.…

 The team who released the first image of a black hole has now captured a jet produced by a supermassive black hole in the finest detail yet, with a twist. "This is like finding a very different shape by opening the smallest matryoshka doll," says lead author Jae-Young Kim.

