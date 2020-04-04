Global  

Local news station has a helpful new segment: 'What Day Is It?'

Mashable Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Do you know what day it is?

Unless you're one of the few people who is still working outside your home (by the way, thank you for your service), you probably have no idea. In these days of quarantine, it's become increasingly difficult to keep track of time passing at all, much less remember which day of the week it actually...
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Tomlin Academy day care wrestles with whether to stay open

Tomlin Academy day care wrestles with whether to stay open 02:26

 Many small businesses across the Kansas City area are struggling during this COVID-19 outbreak, While many are closed or have been forced to reimagine how they provide service, others, like day cares, are allowed to stay open but are dealing with big changes and questions anyway.

