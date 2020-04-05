Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Queen Elizabeth II delivers very British social distancing solidarity speech

Queen Elizabeth II delivers very British social distancing solidarity speech

Mashable Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The Queen has spoken.

Queen Elizabeth II took decidedly rare action Sunday, delivering a televised speech to the United Kingdom and British Commonwealth. The 93-year-old monarch spoke about the need for solidarity and strength as the world battles coronavirus and feels the economic impact of social distancing. It was only the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: 'We'll Meet Again': Queen Elizabeth Spirit

'We'll Meet Again': Queen Elizabeth Spirit 00:36

 LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth told the British people on Sunday that they would overcome the coronavirus outbreak if they stayed resolute in the face of lockdown and self-isolation, invoking the spirit of World War Two in an extremely rare broadcast to the nation. In what was only the fifth...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

johnrampton

John Rampton Queen Elizabeth II delivers very British social distancing solidarity speech https://t.co/AURck3vteC https://t.co/YGs2xg95Yj 52 seconds ago

tomasee

Tomás Loyola Barberis Queen Elizabeth II delivers very British social distancing solidarity speech https://t.co/2qbV1OgZNA via @mashable https://t.co/NAlx2LTU2N 4 minutes ago

WebHostingUK

GHI WEB HOSTING DIGITAL MARKETING ONLINE Queen Elizabeth II delivers very British social distancing solidarity speech https://t.co/JA63b0f0yQ https://t.co/nPH4W2DfvH 5 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Queen Elizabeth II delivers very British social distancing solidarity speech https://t.co/V3eenA1Puc https://t.co/8q2zK87yeD 13 minutes ago

lauriehill111

Laurie Hill Queen Elizabeth II delivers very British social distancing solidarity speech https://t.co/vzGI0AIGmp 18 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #QueenElizabethII delivers very British social distancing solidarity speech https://t.co/EIsNAUPseh https://t.co/yihePsbXfl 22 minutes ago

DenkyuuMedia

💡DENKYUU MEDIA💡 Queen Elizabeth II delivers very British social distancing solidarity speech https://t.co/jT6SNkLNo2 https://t.co/B4qYWeyJGk 26 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Queen Elizabeth II delivers very British social distancing solidarity speech https://t.co/ejH6CCBYlV 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.