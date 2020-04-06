Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Ebikes and e-scooters legalized in New York, delivery drivers first to benefit

Ebikes and e-scooters legalized in New York, delivery drivers first to benefit

The Next Web Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Ebikes and e-scooters legalized in New York, delivery drivers first to benefitIt’s been a rocky road, but New York State has finally taken steps to legalize the use of e-scooters and ebikes. In the state’s annual budget agreement, lawmakers finally agreed upon and clarified terminology surrounding the mobility tech. In short, a variety of e-scooters and ebikes can now be used on public highways with a posted speed limit of 30 mph (around 48 km/h) or less. The budget agreement details three classes of ebike: pedal-assist bikes limited to 20 mph (32 km/h), throttle-powered bikes limited to 20 mph (32 km/h), and throttled-powered bikes limited to 25 mph (40 km/h) in…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Delivery Workers Being Recognized For Their Efforts

Coronavirus Update: Delivery Workers Being Recognized For Their Efforts 01:59

 Despite the risk, delivery workers are still making sure people get food and supplies, and social media trends show their efforts are not going unnoticed; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ebikes_mike

Ebike Mike 🚴 Ebikes and e-scooters legalized in New York, delivery drivers first to benefit - The Next Web https://t.co/HduJkfmnmF 🚴#EBIKEMIKE #EBIKE 13 hours ago

RideGOTRAX

GOTRAX New York is legalizing scooters and ebikes! https://t.co/X9qPC9y544 2 days ago

elektricskates

Elektric Skateboards Ebikes and e-scooters legalized in New York, delivery drivers first to benefit - https://t.co/25zyuWPnTb #esk8… https://t.co/N6J5svUtpY 2 days ago

EarthAccounting

Earth Accounting RT @EarthAccounting: #eBikes and #eScooters legalized in #NewYork, delivery drivers first to benefit https://t.co/BIGz4ZlzNz via @thenextwe… 2 days ago

IZIP_ebikes

Larry Pizzi RT @BoscheBikeUS: A new agreement is expected to make electric bicycles legal in New York City: https://t.co/j5xBu0kr2K #BoscheBike #NYC W/… 3 days ago

psanjeev_EV

P Sanjeev Ebikes and e-scooters legalized in New York, delivery drivers first to benefit https://t.co/7tGwQMrb0e via @thenextweb 3 days ago

ebikermag

EBIKER Magazine RT @gezgintrk: #Ebikes and e-scooters legalized in #NewYork, delivery drivers first to benefit https://t.co/Ru5uH27yfZ 3 days ago

EarthAccounting

Earth Accounting #eBikes and #eScooters legalized in #NewYork, delivery drivers first to benefit https://t.co/BIGz4ZlzNz via @thenextweb #logistics 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.