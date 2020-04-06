Life imitating art: Quarantined people remix famous paintings with household items Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

As everyone tries to distract themselves from the awfulness of the world, a clever social media campaign has sparked a new interest in art — or, at least, in imitating art with common household items. It’s exactly as goofy as it sounds, and provides a much-needed jolt of levity — and I guarantee you’ll not look at your favorite paintings the same way again. Several countries around the world have urged citizens to remain indoors and forgo direct human contact except where necessary. The J. Paul Getty Museum, perhaps rightly seeing its moment to strike a blow for art appreciation,…



Credit: A Plus - Published 3 days ago Using Objects And Themselves, People Recreate Paintings 01:10 The Getty Museum challenged people in isolation to recreate famous paintings using household objects and people in their home.

