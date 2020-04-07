Global  

Sony unveils the DualSense, the PlayStation 5’s stunning controller

The Next Web Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Sony unveils the DualSense, the PlayStation 5’s stunning controllerThis was a perfectly ordinary Tuesday, Sony. The biggest news in gaming was supposed to be the new Animal Crossing update. And here you hit me out of the blue with the new controller for the PlayStation 5. Y’all haven’t even shown me the darned console yet, but all of a sudden there’s this gorgeous white-and-black thing on my Twitter and I just can’t. A first look at DualSense, PS5’s new wireless controller. More details and images: https://t.co/SuaUVDkyvD pic.twitter.com/ot5R1u5hsz — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 7, 2020 According to Sony, the PS5 controller is called the DualSense — which I’m okay with, because “DualShock”…

