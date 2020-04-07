Sony unveils the DualSense, the PlayStation 5’s stunning controller Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

This was a perfectly ordinary Tuesday, Sony. The biggest news in gaming was supposed to be the new Animal Crossing update. And here you hit me out of the blue with the new controller for the PlayStation 5. Y’all haven’t even shown me the darned console yet, but all of a sudden there’s this gorgeous white-and-black thing on my Twitter and I just can’t. A first look at DualSense, PS5’s new wireless controller. More details and images: https://t.co/SuaUVDkyvD pic.twitter.com/ot5R1u5hsz — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 7, 2020 According to Sony, the PS5 controller is called the DualSense — which I’m okay with, because “DualShock”…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Playstation,Sony This was a perfectly ordinary Tuesday, Sony. The biggest news in gaming was supposed to be the new Animal Crossing update. And here you hit me out of the blue with the new controller for the PlayStation 5. Y’all haven’t even shown me the darned console yet, but all of a sudden there’s this gorgeous white-and-black thing on my Twitter and I just can’t. A first look at DualSense, PS5’s new wireless controller. More details and images: https://t.co/SuaUVDkyvD pic.twitter.com/ot5R1u5hsz — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 7, 2020 According to Sony, the PS5 controller is called the DualSense — which I’m okay with, because “DualShock”…This story continues at The Next WebOr just read more coverage about: Playstation,Sony 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this #Med Kamal Boufama RT @thenextweb: Sony unveils the DualSense, the PlayStation 5’s stunning controller (story by @rachelkaser) https://t.co/ZnWGGJSYYX 7 minutes ago チョン・ジンホ RT @eurogamer: Sony unveils PlayStation 5's wireless DualSense game controller, which features haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and more… 8 minutes ago Play Diaries Meet the DualSense, the new controller that will come alongside PlayStation 5 later this year. ➡️… https://t.co/BtmVId1GC4 10 minutes ago Daring Fireball Sony Unveils DualSense, the New Wireless Game Controller for PlayStation 5 https://t.co/RvpnvgAk9E 13 minutes ago DesignsKo Sony unveils the DualSense, the PlayStation 5’s stunning controller https://t.co/Ut818fQnUO https://t.co/KGP5rpmeSi 16 minutes ago Pavel Nosok Sony unveils the DualSense, the PlayStation 5’s stunning controller https://t.co/NxHoRla7BS https://t.co/tZ6QqP3p71 17 minutes ago TheFPSReview Sony Unveils the DualSense: PlayStation 5’s Wireless, Two-Toned Controller with Haptic Feedback… https://t.co/vFCavx6lkf 18 minutes ago Dylon Smith yeah honestly i don't like it. Maybe it’ll grow on me. https://t.co/DyO77Eyp4Y 18 minutes ago