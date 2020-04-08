Global  

Airbnb's new $1 billion investment comes at lower valuation: sources

Reuters Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Airbnb Inc's new $1 billion investment from private equity firms Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners has terms that imply a reduced valuation of the home rental company, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
