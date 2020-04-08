Global  

Tesla cuts wages and furloughs staff — still aims to reopen in May

The Next Web Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Tesla cuts wages and furloughs staff — still aims to reopen in MayDespite going through a “will it, won’t it” phase a few weeks ago, Tesla closed its Fremont factory in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Now, the company is cutting wages, and putting staff on temporary leave until it decides to reopen. In an email sent to employees — seen by Electrek — Tesla‘s head of HR said that all salaried employees that are able to work from home or are considered to have a critical role, are taking temporary pay cuts from between 10% and 30%. [Read: Alternative electrode materials could unlock the secret to faster-charging EV batteries] Everyone else…

This story continues at The Next Web

