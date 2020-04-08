Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Amazon extends return windows so you don’t have to go outside during the lockdown

Amazon extends return windows so you don’t have to go outside during the lockdown

The Next Web Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Amazon extends return windows so you don’t have to go outside during the lockdownWith people in many parts of the world required to stay home due to coronavirus, shopping online is the most sensible way to get your hands on many purchases. Problem is, if you have to return a defective product, you might not want to go outside to your local courier — or perhaps you just have other priorities. Thankfully Amazon has temporarily extended its return policy to provide some peace of mind  – and hopefully minimize the burden on overworked warehouse employees. In the US and Canada, anything purchased on March 1 or later can be returned until May 31.…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Windows,Amazon
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.