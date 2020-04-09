Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > The OnePlus 8 series will be the first with wireless charging, and it’s super fast

The OnePlus 8 series will be the first with wireless charging, and it’s super fast

The Next Web Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
OnePlus has prided itself on matching or exceeding the specs of its competitors at a lower price, but one area the company has lagged in is wireless charging. As in, no OnePlus device has offered wireless charging yet. That’s changing soon, as the company announced in its forums. Not only will the OnePlus 8 feature wireless charging, it will be some of the fastest we’ve seen to date. According to the company, the OnePlus 8’s ‘Warp Charge’ wireless charger can charge the phones to 50 percent in just 30 minutes; that’s faster than most current phones are able to charge via an actual…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: This wireless phone charger and sanitizer blends right into your home decor

This wireless phone charger and sanitizer blends right into your home decor 01:25

 With known knowledge that cell phones harbor tons of bacteria and are actually 10 times dirtier than toilet seats. folks are actively seeking solutions to make using their handheld tech a safer experience. While PhoneSoap and Casetify’s UV Sanitizer have proven to be the leaders in this race....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.