The OnePlus 8 series will be the first with wireless charging, and it’s super fast

OnePlus has prided itself on matching or exceeding the specs of its competitors at a lower price, but one area the company has lagged in is wireless charging. As in, no OnePlus device has offered wireless charging yet. That’s changing soon, as the company announced in its forums. Not only will the OnePlus 8 feature wireless charging, it will be some of the fastest we’ve seen to date. According to the company, the OnePlus 8’s ‘Warp Charge’ wireless charger can charge the phones to 50 percent in just 30 minutes; that’s faster than most current phones are able to charge via an actual…



