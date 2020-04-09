Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, and Jimmy Fallon crack themselves up in video chat soap opera sketch

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Sketch comedy might be a little harder now that you can't get all the funny people in a room together, but these three Saturday Night Live veterans make it work... sort of.



Jimmy Fallon invited Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig for a Zoom-era twist on the classic sketch format: the overwrought soap opera. Fallon, one of the most... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: THR News - Published 15 hours ago Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell Team Up for Faux Soap Opera | THR News 01:37 Cheating, amnesia and toilet-paper fortunes all factored into the gasp-filled sketch from Wednesday's episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'