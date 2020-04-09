These AIs think they can translate your dog’s barks

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

We’re all suffering under lockdown — even our dogs. Although most can still enjoy regular walkies, the pooches are picking up on the reduced social interaction outside. And many of them are missing their friends from puppy school and playdates. If you’re worried about what’s going on inside your dog‘s mind, a new AI system will tell you — just by listening to it bark. The feature will soon be added to Furbo, an “interactive smart dog camera” that lets you have a video chat with your mutt, toss it treats, and get alerts when it barks. We’ve reviewed earlier…



