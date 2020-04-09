Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Signal warns it could stop operating in U.S. if anti-encryption bill passes

Signal warns it could stop operating in U.S. if anti-encryption bill passes

Mashable Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Signal is warning that an anti-encryption bill circulating in Congress could force the private messaging app to pull out of the US market. 

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the free app, which offers end-to-end encryption, has seen a surge in traffic. But on Wednesday, the nonprofit behind the app published a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FixMyPCHere

FixMyComputerOnSite https://t.co/dgfsZd97TW #Signal warns it could stop operating in U.S. if anti-encryption bill passes #fmcos #fixmycomputeronsite.com 22 hours ago

clippersncrows

ClippersnTruss | Ya tu sabes Signal warns it could stop operating in U.S. if anti-encryption bill passes https://t.co/A3GuBirvv6 1 day ago

DVSMorpheus

Clayton Grant Gordon🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @NeerajKA: Signal warns it could stop operating in U.S. if anti-encryption bill passes https://t.co/kLlpGXmdDL 4 days ago

uid883

ᴄʜʀɪsᴛᴏ . @signalapp warns it could stop operating in U.S. if anti-encryption bill passes https://t.co/0y4HNoysG5 via @mashable 4 days ago

Jaybo

Jaybo Signal warns it could stop operating in U.S. if anti-encryption bill passes https://t.co/CvcvGinBSB via @mashable 4 days ago

kryptomania84

Kryptomania RT @netalexx: Signal Warns It Could Stop Operating In U.S. If Anti-Encryption Bill Passes https://t.co/lS5bWrpN5v 5 days ago

protacotrucks

Dario 🏜️🧀 RT @KeithChu: Signal Warns It Could Stop Operating In U.S. If Anti-Encryption Bill Passes @MashableIndia https://t.co/C3pJXS1KNh 5 days ago

duendemaya

Edgar Carías Signal warns it could stop operating in U.S. if anti-encryption bill passes https://t.co/E5mbWGDh5Z via @mashable 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.