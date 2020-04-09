Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > ESPN is putting together a HORSE competition with pro ballers. This is sports now.

ESPN is putting together a HORSE competition with pro ballers. This is sports now.

Mashable Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Itching for new sports content while pretty much all events are on hold during the coronavirus outbreak, ESPN, the NBA, and the National Basketball Players Association is gathering a crew of pro basketball players to put on a HORSE competition beginning on Sunday, the organizations announced Thursday.

Eight NBA and WNBA...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.