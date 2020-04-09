ESPN is putting together a HORSE competition with pro ballers. This is sports now. Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Itching for new sports content while pretty much all events are on hold during the coronavirus outbreak, ESPN, the NBA, and the National Basketball Players Association is gathering a crew of pro basketball players to put on a HORSE competition beginning on Sunday, the organizations announced Thursday.



Eight NBA and WNBA...

