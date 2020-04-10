Daily Distraction: How to evolve into a coder while sitting at home
Friday, 10 April 2020 () Whenever there’s a widespread crisis, you’ll surely find programmers across the world putting something together that might help people. We’ve seen plenty of free tools including maps, trackers, and informative websites by companies and independent coders that are providing much-needed knowledge during the coronavirus pandemic. If you ever wanted to take part in this kind of techno-philanthropy and pick up coding to build cool applications, now is probably a great time. There are plenty of free courses available for you that include lessons for C++ to Python. Here are some of the best of the lot: Google’s Grasshopper is a…