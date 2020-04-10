Global  

'Trolls World Tour' may be just the distraction your kids are looking for

Mashable Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Under normal circumstances, Trolls World Tour would be a totally fine piece of kiddie entertainment, an animated movie cute and clever enough to enthrall the little ones without antagonizing the grownups.

Under the circumstances we're in right now, Trolls World Tour is...well, it's still that. But it's also a boon to families...
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - Branch + Poppy...JUST Friends Forever

TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - Branch + Poppy...JUST Friends Forever 02:55

 TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - Branch + Poppy...JUST Friends Forever Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and...

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ 'Trolls World Tour' may be just the distraction your kids are looking for https://t.co/PLlKsHOmzl https://t.co/FErKowyab6 50 seconds ago

MoviefreakSara

Sara M Fetters Opening bits of #TrollsWorldTour gave me a cavity. Drove me nuts. But things calm down and the last third is kinda… https://t.co/DmhQMW1JyJ 3 minutes ago

Jesmartin96

Jess Was going to rent trolls world tour but yeah im not paying $20 just for a 2 day rental. 5 minutes ago

pacomariano

Francisco Fernandez 'Trolls World Tour' may be just the distraction your kids are looking for https://t.co/vycgVkQauy https://t.co/IgICnrPZvI 5 minutes ago

peasandpeonies

Catalina Castravet RT @ruralmoms: Did you know the Trolls World Tour is available to watch at home on demand this Friday?! Join the #TrollsWatchParty Friday… 5 minutes ago

Slant_Magazine

Slant "At its best, the film doesn’t just privilege altered states of consciousness, it is an altered state of consciousn… https://t.co/KEwzEOCyX0 9 minutes ago

amomstake

A Mom's Take IN JUST 3 HOURS!! Join me and @Trolls for an epic #TrollsWatchParty! You can watch #TrollsWorldTour at your own hom… https://t.co/9vZWwbsWSD 18 minutes ago

TheBrianSkinner

Brian Entertainment Skinner @mpsunday @PCoryGonzales @scrofini @clintworthing We're all watching the news, waiting for the next bit of bad news… https://t.co/zphZHRMpYZ 18 minutes ago

