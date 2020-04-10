Global  

Dr. Fauci knows which actor he wants to play him on 'Saturday Night Live'

Mashable Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci could be getting the Saturday Night Live treatment soon, and though the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases hopes he's not portrayed on the show, he does know which actor he'd like to play him.

In an interview with CNN's New Day on Friday morning, anchor Alisyn Camerota said,...
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: If Dr. Anthony Fauci Is Featured in an SNL Skit, He Wants Brad Pitt to Play Him

If Dr. Anthony Fauci Is Featured in an SNL Skit, He Wants Brad Pitt to Play Him 00:50

 Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks if anyone plays him on Saturday Night Live, it should be Brad Pitt. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

