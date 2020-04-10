Google and Apple team up to support coronavirus contact tracing
Friday, 10 April 2020 () Who gave you the coronavirus, and how many people did you give it to?
As a pandemic sweeps the globe, charting the course of the coronavirus is vital public health work. On Friday, Google and Apple announced a combined effort to facilitate contact tracing — that is, the work of identifying who came in contact with an...
Apple and Google Launch Joint COVID-19 Contact Tracing System The new software could be a major help in the fight against COVID-19. The system will allow users to share data through Bluetooth Low Energy transmissions and approved apps from health organizations. It would help establish a voluntary...
