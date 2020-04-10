Global  

Google and Apple team up to support coronavirus contact tracing

Mashable Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Who gave you the coronavirus, and how many people did you give it to?

As a pandemic sweeps the globe, charting the course of the coronavirus is vital public health work. On Friday, Google and Apple announced a combined effort to facilitate contact tracing — that is, the work of identifying who came in contact with an...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Apple and Google Launch Joint COVID-19 Contact Tracing System

Apple and Google Launch Joint COVID-19 Contact Tracing System 01:14

 Apple and Google Launch Joint COVID-19 Contact Tracing System The new software could be a major help in the fight against COVID-19. The system will allow users to share data through Bluetooth Low Energy transmissions and approved apps from health organizations. It would help establish a voluntary...

