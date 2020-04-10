Google and Apple team up to support coronavirus contact tracing

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Who gave you the coronavirus, and how many people did you give it to?



As a pandemic sweeps the globe, charting the course of the coronavirus is vital public health work. On Friday, Google and Apple announced a combined effort to facilitate contact tracing — that is, the work of identifying who came in contact with an... 👓 View full article



