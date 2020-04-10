Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Coronavirus sparks black market filled with fake and stolen N95 face masks

Coronavirus sparks black market filled with fake and stolen N95 face masks

Mashable Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Every country in the world is competing to buy N95 face masks to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

And scammers are trying to cash in.

Escrow.com General Manager Jackson Elsegood broke down how much money may have been spent on what is essentially a face mask black market. 

While some of these transaction attempts...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Face shield masks given to newborn babies to fend off coronavirus

Face shield masks given to newborn babies to fend off coronavirus 00:36

 Baby-size face shields were given to newborns at a hospital in Samut Prakan, Thailand. The medical mini-masks, which are made of plastic, will hopefully protect the infants against COVID-19 infection as they go out into the world.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.