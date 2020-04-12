'SNL' Zoom call spoof highlights hilarious pains of video conferences Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

We've all been in this Zoom call.



In this Saturday Night Live sketch, highlighting a piece of technology that has quickly taken over our lives, Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon play two incompetent receptionists. Bryant brings her laptop into the bathroom while McKinnon turns off the camera and switches to an avatar of Wayne... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 名無し有名（）の一番星（M79星雲）！ RT @mashable: 'SNL' Zoom call spoof highlights hilarious pains of video conferences https://t.co/Xnci0JBDSe https://t.co/4FjP02NjaQ 5 minutes ago Denis Fruneau 'SNL' Zoom call spoof highlights hilarious pains of video conferences https://t.co/9PYRu89INo 8 minutes ago Juank 'SNL' Zoom call spoof highlights hilarious pains of video conferences https://t.co/0AOWG684Bk https://t.co/EN8TYuND2W 13 minutes ago Principal-IT #Celebrities #SaturdayNightLive #Zoom 'SNL' Zoom call spoof highlights hilarious pains of video conferences… https://t.co/hw3N9S3Xby 13 minutes ago ω๏๏∂y 'SNL' #Zoom call spoof highlights hilarious pains of video conferences https://t.co/QF0sIjEcII https://t.co/fPX1oLYF8e 13 minutes ago Southside Technology 'SNL' Zoom call spoof highlights hilarious pains of video conferences https://t.co/S5KQP4XbaE https://t.co/Hun9q4IRWd 13 minutes ago Lucas Wyrsch 'SNL' Zoom call spoof highlights hilarious pains of video conferences https://t.co/cZTeYpWjxj 13 minutes ago eStream Studios #Celebrities #SaturdayNightLive 'SNL' Zoom call spoof highlights hilarious pains of video conferences… https://t.co/8oYbwvv2dN 14 minutes ago