Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > 'SNL' Zoom call spoof highlights hilarious pains of video conferences

'SNL' Zoom call spoof highlights hilarious pains of video conferences

Mashable Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
We've all been in this Zoom call.

In this Saturday Night Live sketch, highlighting a piece of technology that has quickly taken over our lives, Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon play two incompetent receptionists. Bryant brings her laptop into the bathroom while McKinnon turns off the camera and switches to an avatar of Wayne...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dussri

名無し有名（）の一番星（M79星雲）！ RT @mashable: 'SNL' Zoom call spoof highlights hilarious pains of video conferences https://t.co/Xnci0JBDSe https://t.co/4FjP02NjaQ 5 minutes ago

akemoi

Denis Fruneau 'SNL' Zoom call spoof highlights hilarious pains of video conferences https://t.co/9PYRu89INo 8 minutes ago

JCSura

Juank 'SNL' Zoom call spoof highlights hilarious pains of video conferences https://t.co/0AOWG684Bk https://t.co/EN8TYuND2W 13 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT #Celebrities #SaturdayNightLive #Zoom 'SNL' Zoom call spoof highlights hilarious pains of video conferences… https://t.co/hw3N9S3Xby 13 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y 'SNL' #Zoom call spoof highlights hilarious pains of video conferences https://t.co/QF0sIjEcII https://t.co/fPX1oLYF8e 13 minutes ago

southsidetech

Southside Technology 'SNL' Zoom call spoof highlights hilarious pains of video conferences https://t.co/S5KQP4XbaE https://t.co/Hun9q4IRWd 13 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch 'SNL' Zoom call spoof highlights hilarious pains of video conferences https://t.co/cZTeYpWjxj 13 minutes ago

eStream_Studios

eStream Studios #Celebrities #SaturdayNightLive 'SNL' Zoom call spoof highlights hilarious pains of video conferences… https://t.co/8oYbwvv2dN 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.