'SNL's' Kate McKinnon shows us how to workout at home as Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

On Saturday Night Live this weekend, Kate McKinnon came back as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. This time, she swapped the black robe for a sweatshirt to show us all how to really exercise at home.



Because, we all know that even in quarantine, RBG never misses a workout.



The full body workout targets everything... 👓 View full article

