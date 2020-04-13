Amazon is pausing grocery orders in the US amidst the coronavirus crisis

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

With more than half a million coronavirus cases registered in the US, people are confined to their homes and heavily dependent on online retailers to get their groceries. However, if you were thinking of ordering something from Amazon, you might have to wait a good while, as the company has decided to pause new grocery orders for now. [Read: Many of India’s IT employees are still working from offices amid coronavirus to keep the world turning] A report from Reuters suggested that the ecommerce giant is putting new grocery orders on a waitlist, and restricting operating hours at Whole Food outlets…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Amazon 👓 View full article

