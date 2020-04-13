Global  

Putin says Russia may need the army to help battle coronavirus

Reuters Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Russia might need to call in the army to help tackle the coronavirus crisis and warned the contagion was getting worse after the number of confirmed cases rose by a record daily amount.
