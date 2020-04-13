Need to switch up your Zoom background? We made you 15 delightful new options.
Monday, 13 April 2020 () If you're working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, you've probably been holding meetings on Zoom for a few weeks already. If you haven't used it for work, you've likely attended a Zoom party or two. And your go-to background — it's an old vacation pic, isn't it? — might be getting a little old.
Everyone dreads the moment when a family member awkwardly walks in on a video conference call. That's why Dan Crowd, a video producer in Sydney, Australia, created this funny Zoom background of himself..