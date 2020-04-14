'The economy over human life': Stephen Colbert blasts Trump's self-centered coronavirus strategy

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

On Monday night's from-home monologue, Late Show host Stephen Colbert tackled a few lowlights of President Trump's approach to the coronavirus pandemic over the weekend. While over 23,000 Americans have already died from COVID-19, the president's focus has been on the effects that life-saving measures like social distancing and... 👓 View full article



