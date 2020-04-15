Jimmy Fallon recounts how his wife accidentally ruined his proposal

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

On Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon was joined by his wife — film producer Nancy Juvonen — to recount how she inadvertently thwarted his plans to propose.



Fallon had the ring, had asked Juvonen's father for permission, and had "informed" her brother of his intentions ("but your brother was cool with... 👓 View full article

