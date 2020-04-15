Global  

Tom Hardy returns with bedtime stories in this our hour of need

Mashable Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
It's an unprecedented time, with sleepless nights aplenty for many of us, young and older. Thankfully, Tom Hardy is back with his bedtime stories.

While the UK remains under government lockdown to quell the spread of the coronavirus, the English actor is set to make his triumphant return to the British TV network CBeebies, in...
