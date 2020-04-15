This clever Trump press conference parody hits the nail on the head Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Trump doesn't appear to have an earpiece in during his press conferences, but can you imagine if he did? Can you imagine what the person on the other end might be yelling, as the president proceeded to ramble on about how the coronavirus pandemic would simply "disappear by April"?



Well, now you don't have to imagine. In the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Zuzu Akil.Jr RT @mashable: This clever Trump press conference parody hits the nail on the head https://t.co/IJSVcbpEZW https://t.co/wkk419PMMg 16 minutes ago Izu ひhiara ☥ This clever Trump press conference parody hits the nail on the head https://t.co/SeSreGmfsk https://t.co/cDhyEWJZCI 32 minutes ago XpressBriefing This clever Trump press conference parody hits the nail on the head - https://t.co/Vlvt9vuEwx https://t.co/tHDG0EtiCE 36 minutes ago Lucas Wyrsch This clever Trump press conference parody hits the nail on the head https://t.co/NlKDkldH8q 38 minutes ago Mashable This clever Trump press conference parody hits the nail on the head https://t.co/IJSVcbpEZW https://t.co/wkk419PMMg 40 minutes ago Erika Jones, Goal Digger This clever Trump press conference parody hits the nail on the head https://t.co/lvgRsm5VaG 41 minutes ago