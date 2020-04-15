Stanford teams up with Fitbit to develop wearables that detect coronavirus symptoms

Global  

Wednesday, 15 April 2020
Stanford Medicine researchers are developing algorithms that spot coronavirus symptoms in data collected by wearable devices. When the algorithms detect changes in heart rate or temperature that indicate the body’s fighting an infection, the device will instantly send the user an alert. Stanford professor Michael Snyder estimates that wearables make at least 250,00 measurements per day, which he plans to forage for signals that someone’s sick. “My lab wants to harness that data and see if we can identify who’s becoming ill as early as possible — potentially before they even know they’re sick,” he said. [Read: Researchers want your…

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: MLB Teams Up With Stanford Researchers in Fight Against COVID-19

MLB Teams Up With Stanford Researchers in Fight Against COVID-19 02:09

 Ballparks across the country have shut down but Major League Baseball’s 30 teams are playing a big role in finding out how widespread COVID-19 really is. Kenny Choi reports. (4-16-20)

