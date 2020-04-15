Stanford teams up with Fitbit to develop wearables that detect coronavirus symptoms

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Stanford Medicine researchers are developing algorithms that spot coronavirus symptoms in data collected by wearable devices. When the algorithms detect changes in heart rate or temperature that indicate the body’s fighting an infection, the device will instantly send the user an alert. Stanford professor Michael Snyder estimates that wearables make at least 250,00 measurements per day, which he plans to forage for signals that someone’s sick. “My lab wants to harness that data and see if we can identify who’s becoming ill as early as possible — potentially before they even know they’re sick,” he said. [Read: Researchers want your…



