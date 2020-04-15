Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Apple Releases iPhone SE With New A13 Bionic Chip

Apple Releases iPhone SE With New A13 Bionic Chip

WebProNews Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
WebProNews
Apple Releases iPhone SE With New A13 Bionic Chip

Apple has released a new iPhone model, incorporating its newest, fastest chip.

Apple Releases iPhone SE With New A13 Bionic Chip
Matt Milano
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Apple Announces New iPhone SE

Apple Announces New iPhone SE 01:06

 Apple Announces New iPhone SE The new, cheaper iPhone model was unveiled by Apple on Wednesday. The second-generation iPhone SE has the same name as the original iPhone SE, which debuted in 2016. The new phone costs $399, and preorders begin on Friday, April 17, with orders arriving by April 24. The...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Thomas_NGUY3N

Thomas Nguyen  RT @tldtoday: One plus releases a near $1,000 phone and Apple drops a $399 phone with same chip as iPhone 11 Pro. What is 2020? 3 minutes ago

Kevall4

Kevall @Dhananjay_Tech One plus releases a near $1,000 phone and Apple drops a $399 phone with same chip as iPhone 11 Pro. What is 2020? 4 minutes ago

__ANDAY

ODEN Americans get their Stimulus Check and Apple immediately releases a new iPhone with insane specs for $400.... Coincidence? 6 minutes ago

KXIITV

KXII News 12 With prices starting at $399, Apple hopes the new model will lure new customers. https://t.co/X0Da5OMBnw 9 minutes ago

RickyG_TV

Ricky @NMDOH releases new app called “NM Connect.” The app is aimed at providing resources for anyone dealing with behavi… https://t.co/sDIvzSEq6q 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.