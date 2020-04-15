Apple Releases iPhone SE With New A13 Bionic Chip

Apple Announces New iPhone SE The new, cheaper iPhone model was unveiled by Apple on Wednesday. The second-generation iPhone SE has the same name as the original iPhone SE, which debuted in 2016. The new phone costs $399, and preorders begin on Friday, April 17, with orders arriving by April 24. The...
Thomas Nguyen RT @tldtoday: One plus releases a near $1,000 phone and Apple drops a $399 phone with same chip as iPhone 11 Pro. What is 2020? 3 minutes ago
Kevall@Dhananjay_Tech One plus releases a near $1,000 phone and Apple drops a $399 phone with same chip as iPhone 11 Pro. What is 2020? 4 minutes ago
ODEN Americans get their Stimulus Check and Apple immediately releases a new iPhone with insane specs for $400.... Coincidence? 6 minutes ago
KXII News 12 With prices starting at $399, Apple hopes the new model will lure new customers. https://t.co/X0Da5OMBnw 9 minutes ago
