Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > How a hug from Howie Mandel launched this unknown comedian's career

How a hug from Howie Mandel launched this unknown comedian's career

Mashable Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Vladimir Caamaño was a stand-up comedian for years in NYC before landing the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in 2015. It was there that comedy legend Howie Mandel gave him the boost he needed to launch his career.  Read more...

More about Mashable Video, Cbs, Superstore, Just For Laughs, and Brooklyn Nine Nine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Mashable Studio - Published
News video: How a hug from Howie Mandel launched this unknown comedian's career

How a hug from Howie Mandel launched this unknown comedian's career 02:32

 "Hey, if I can get Howie Mandel to give me hug, I'm doing something!"

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.