Behold this hilariously cursed cake version of NZ PM Jacinda Ardern

Mashable Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Comedian Laura Daniel has made a horrific cake tribute to New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, greatly straining the age old idiom that it's the thought that counts.

Daniel's edible nightmare goblin was born from an ill-advised bake-off with Hilary Barry, a presenter on Kiwi current affairs television show Seven Sharp....
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: New Zealand's Prime Minister, Other Ministers Taking Bold Step to Help People Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

New Zealand's Prime Minister, Other Ministers Taking Bold Step to Help People Amid Coronavirus Lockdown 00:52

 New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is the youngest female head of government in the world. At 39 years old she has made a name for herself around the globe. And amid her country’s level four lockdown due to the coronavirus, she confirmed that she and her ministers and other public chief...

