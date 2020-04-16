Behold this hilariously cursed cake version of NZ PM Jacinda Ardern

Comedian Laura Daniel has made a horrific cake tribute to New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, greatly straining the age old idiom that it's the thought that counts.



Daniel's edible nightmare goblin was born from an ill-advised bake-off with Hilary Barry, a presenter on Kiwi current affairs television show Seven Sharp.... 👓 View full article



