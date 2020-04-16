Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Stephen Colbert blasts Trump's decision to defund WHO during coronavirus pandemic

Stephen Colbert blasts Trump's decision to defund WHO during coronavirus pandemic

Mashable Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
"Folks, if you watch the show you know I criticise Donald Trump a lot," said host Stephen Colbert during Wednesday's episode of the Late Show. "But with this coronavirus gripping our nation it's made me realise I don't do it enough."

President Donald Trump has been roundly condemned for his glacially slow response to the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: WHO chief regrets Trump's decision to pull funding

WHO chief regrets Trump's decision to pull funding 01:45

 The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that he regretted President Donald Trump's decision to pull funding for the organization, but called on world unity to fight the new coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jcockerham78

Jeremy Cockerham Stephen Colbert blasts Trump’s decision to defund WHO during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/NgzrexJB8y https://t.co/OBfIxbYppI 3 minutes ago

pdbrebbe

Rainer Ebbers Stephen Colbert blasts Trump&#039;s decision to defund WHO during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/VZT6Ui8Lkn https://t.co/ChplEi0HO5 5 minutes ago

DonaldRealNews

Donald Real News Stephen Colbert blasts Trump's decision to defund WHO during coronavirus pandemic "It's like when your house is eng… https://t.co/yiD9aARq1p 10 minutes ago

lvdree

Leendert van der Ree RT @mashable: Stephen Colbert blasts Trump's decision to defund WHO during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/gL0APUqeoV https://t.co/4lpfSJ… 11 minutes ago

tomasee

Tomás Loyola Barberis Stephen Colbert blasts Trump's decision to defund WHO during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/RerlMJ4xac via… https://t.co/JimRCRuQZG 22 minutes ago

Gadgets360tech1

Gadgets360tech1 Stephen Colbert blasts Trump’s decision to defund WHO during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/XNnT674NqL https://t.co/vKSPXlmnG3 35 minutes ago

WebHostingUK

GHI WEB HOSTING DIGITAL MARKETING ONLINE Stephen Colbert blasts Trump's decision to defund WHO during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/XYQBeqiL24 https://t.co/sUBxVPuNWs 35 minutes ago

mashable

Mashable Stephen Colbert blasts Trump's decision to defund WHO during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/gL0APUqeoV https://t.co/4lpfSJj4K3 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.