Amazon and Flipkart will resume delivery of non-essential items in India from April 20 Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Earlier this week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown until May 3 to curb the coronavirus spread. However, new guidelines published by the government suggest that ecommerce companies can start delivering non-essential goods from April 20. Last month, when Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, the government restricted ecommerce firms to deliver only essential goods such as food, groceries, staples, and medical supplies. These new relaxations will let people order other items such as electronics, mobile phones, and clothes from online retailers again. Walmart-owned Flipkart said in a statement that it’s working with sellers to prepare…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Amazon Earlier this week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown until May 3 to curb the coronavirus spread. However, new guidelines published by the government suggest that ecommerce companies can start delivering non-essential goods from April 20. Last month, when Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, the government restricted ecommerce firms to deliver only essential goods such as food, groceries, staples, and medical supplies. These new relaxations will let people order other items such as electronics, mobile phones, and clothes from online retailers again. Walmart-owned Flipkart said in a statement that it’s working with sellers to prepare…This story continues at The Next WebOr just read more coverage about: Amazon 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Shreya Prabhu Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal & other online shopping firms will resume selling “non-essential” items to customers in… https://t.co/HD4OFdHL9p 2 days ago Tech Guru 360 Amazon, Flipkart, other e-commerce companies will not be allowed to sell non-essential items like mobile phones, re… https://t.co/XQuXK1wvs9 2 days ago gianluca Update: Indian government clarifies that ecommerce companies won't be allowed to supply non-essential goods under l… https://t.co/CosEL82RpT 2 days ago TNW Update: Indian government clarifies that ecommerce companies won't be allowed to supply non-essential goods under l… https://t.co/pLK2uu7Ux9 2 days ago غدير RT @WadhwaGokul: @stufflistings I want to buy realme 6 on flipkart when will i able to place an order,as yesterday i heard news that amazon… 3 days ago Himanshu Pant RT @thenextweb: Amazon and Flipkart will resume delivery of non-essential items in India from April 20 (story by @Indianidle) https://t.co/… 3 days ago TNW Amazon and Flipkart will resume delivery of non-essential items in India from April 20 (story by @Indianidle) https://t.co/AhdFA7S42J 3 days ago अधिवक्ता😷 Will @amazon @amazonIN @Flipkart resume services from 20th April? 4 days ago