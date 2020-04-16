Global  

Amazon and Flipkart will resume delivery of non-essential items in India from April 20

The Next Web Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Amazon and Flipkart will resume delivery of non-essential items in India from April 20Earlier this week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown until May 3 to curb the coronavirus spread. However, new guidelines published by the government suggest that ecommerce companies can start delivering non-essential goods from April 20. Last month, when Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, the government restricted ecommerce firms to deliver only essential goods such as food, groceries, staples, and medical supplies. These new relaxations will let people order other items such as electronics, mobile phones, and clothes from online retailers again. Walmart-owned Flipkart said in a statement that it’s working with sellers to prepare…

This story continues at The Next Web

