Here's how you can get 3 free months of online guitar lessons from Fender

Mashable Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
*TL;DR:* As of April 16, Fender is offering new users three months of free online guitar, bass, or ukulele lessons on Fender Play (a $29.97 value).

Social distancing restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic have prompted a lot of "why nots" in people: Why not learn how to bake sourdough...
