Barry Diller: I See the Landscape As Cataclysmic

WebProNews Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
WebProNews
Expedia and IAC Chairman Barry Diller said that the economic and business landscape caused by the coronavirus and the political actions to fight it have been cataclysmic. Diller does not see a return to normal anytime soon. He believes that people will first have get over being scared and that won't be easy.

Rich Ord
