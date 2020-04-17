Crysis Remastered brings the ‘Can it run Crysis?’ meme to new generation

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Crytek today officially revealed it’s releasing a remastering of its famous game, Crysis. It’s coming out not only for all current-generation consoles, but also for PC. I’m hoping that means we see all the wee little gamers out there asking themselves the question us oldsters have been asking ourselves for years: “But can it run Crysis?” CLOAK DISENGAGED You’ve been asking. You’ve been waiting.Today, that wait is over. It’s coming: Crysis Remastered on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and – for the very first time on the Nintendo Switch Platform.https://t.co/2JnfyC7jRE pic.twitter.com/NWAHdoBEgD — Crysis (@Crysis) April 16, 2020 The official Crysis Twitter, which has been…



