Google Meet video calls can now show up to 16 people in one grid Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Google doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to keeping its messaging services updated, but with so many more people working from home, the company has been working to rapidly expand the capabilities of its software. Case in point: Google vice president Javier Soltero today told Reuters that starting today, Google Meet (formerly Hangouts Meet) calls can display up to 16 participants in a grid at once, echoing a common layout in rival Zoom. Previously Google only allowed four people to show up in a grid, though Zoom still has the company beat; it can display up to 49…



This story continues at The Next Web



