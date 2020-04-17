Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Google Meet video calls can now show up to 16 people in one grid

Google Meet video calls can now show up to 16 people in one grid

The Next Web Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Google Meet video calls can now show up to 16 people in one gridGoogle doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to keeping its messaging services updated, but with so many more people working from home, the company has been working to rapidly expand the capabilities of its software. Case in point: Google vice president Javier Soltero today told Reuters that starting today, Google Meet (formerly Hangouts Meet) calls can display up to 16 participants in a grid at once, echoing a common layout in rival Zoom. Previously Google only allowed four people to show up in a grid, though Zoom still has the company beat; it can display up to 49…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Google
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Google Duo | Greg’s Geek Fix

Google Duo | Greg’s Geek Fix 00:31

 Google Duo is a cool app for video calls and conferencing and it crosses platforms.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.