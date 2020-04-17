Jeff Bezos: Protecting Employees Might Involve ‘Regular Testing’ Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

WebProNews

Jeff Bezos: Protecting Employees Might Involve ‘Regular Testing’



In a letter to shareholders, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said regular testing may be a critical component in protecting Amazonians.



Jeff Bezos: Protecting Employees Might Involve ‘Regular Testing’

Matt Milano 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit Tech - Published 11 hours ago Amazon May Test All Employees 00:26 Amazon has taken fire for how it is treating essential employees during this coronavirus pandemic. Amazon cofounder and CEO Jeff Bezos addressed the issue in his annual letter to shareholders, released on Thursday morning. According to Business Insider, Bezos addresses the coronavirus pandemic... You Might Like

Tweets about this WPN Jeff Bezos: Protecting Employees Might Involve ‘Regular Testing’ https://t.co/Bu7i2vJ035 https://t.co/11QOpiDDpZ 17 minutes ago Alexis Keenan RT @JuliaLaRoche: Jeff Bezos: 'A next step in protecting our employees might be regular testing of all Amazonians, including those showing… 14 hours ago Julia La Roche Jeff Bezos: 'A next step in protecting our employees might be regular testing of all Amazonians, including those sh… https://t.co/VHs0srfRjq 15 hours ago Janssen Longenecker This is a great way to balance protecting health WITH working/living/earning wages/pursuing livelihood.… https://t.co/H48ahOWZNl 16 hours ago