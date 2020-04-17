Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > 'I freaked out!': Kelly Clarkson tells Jimmy Fallon how Aretha Franklin made her cry

'I freaked out!': Kelly Clarkson tells Jimmy Fallon how Aretha Franklin made her cry

Mashable Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
On Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show, Kelly Clarkson told host Jimmy Fallon how she ended up singing "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" at President Barack Obama's second inauguration — unknowingly choosing the same song Aretha Franklin performed four years earlier at his first.

"That's like every time you sing a national...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dbjim21

Jimmy R. 'I freaked out!': Kelly Clarkson tells Jimmy Fallon how Aretha Franklin made her cry https://t.co/JXFOUif4no 3 days ago

Brian02163188

Brian B. 'I freaked out!': Kelly Clarkson tells Jimmy Fallon how Aretha Franklin made her cry https://t.co/V9koTqQh75 via @mashable 4 days ago

chrisbaileyp

Bailey Pappas RT @mashable: 'I freaked out!': Kelly Clarkson tells Jimmy Fallon how Aretha Franklin made her cry https://t.co/JpEsybp6av https://t.co/Ylb… 6 days ago

mashable

Mashable 'I freaked out!': Kelly Clarkson tells Jimmy Fallon how Aretha Franklin made her cry https://t.co/JpEsybp6av https://t.co/YlbiLKJwAZ 6 days ago

TheMediaDrs

Media Doctors 'I freaked out!': Kelly Clarkson tells Jimmy Fallon how Aretha Franklin made her cry https://t.co/bJqwIadvpl 6 days ago

sambarpappad

Sambar Pappad RT @mashable: 'I freaked out!': Kelly Clarkson tells Jimmy Fallon how Aretha Franklin made her cry https://t.co/cHw3btrWlY https://t.co/KqV… 6 days ago

mashable

Mashable 'I freaked out!': Kelly Clarkson tells Jimmy Fallon how Aretha Franklin made her cry https://t.co/cHw3btrWlY https://t.co/KqV4At0Yb8 6 days ago

SupportUtech

UTech Support 'I freaked out!': Kelly Clarkson tells Jimmy Fallon how Aretha Franklin made her cry https://t.co/3ZGGSWq2dI… https://t.co/nBTzNPJ43W 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.