On Thursday Phoebe Waller-Bridge joined Stephen Colbert over video chat to promote her special fundraiser edition of Fleabag Live. The Fleabag TV series (which Colbert, correctly, calls "perfect") was adapted from her original one-woman stage show, a short revival of which was filmed as a special event last year, and now that ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Entertainment News 2019 Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Stephen Colbert want you watch 'Fleabag Live.' Just not with your family.… https://t.co/QeAeui4scK 6 minutes ago Carl Woodward RT @sohotheatre: While we were sleeping Phoebe Waller-Bridge was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, who is ‘kind of furious at’ her for… 18 minutes ago sohotheatre While we were sleeping Phoebe Waller-Bridge was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, who is ‘kind of furious at’… https://t.co/e7KKJt83BT 24 minutes ago JKMETROMEDIA STUDIOS RT @THR: Phoebe Waller-Bridge joined Stephen Colbert's #TheLateShow where the chatted about her viral Emmys photo and making her 'Fleabag:… 33 minutes ago suicide_queen RT @mashable: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Stephen Colbert want you watch 'Fleabag Live.' Just not with your family. https://t.co/cuuLriojdl ht… 37 minutes ago Lucretialive11 RT @feromoon: Phoebe Waller-Bridge at Stephen Colbert https://t.co/hSHB5rYCpA 49 minutes ago I'm Just a Fan There's something about Phoebe, that is just mesmerizing ♥️ 'Stephen Colbert talks to one of his most favorite act… https://t.co/4taasexkXQ 54 minutes ago EPIC Theatre SickRage: Finished Download: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - 5x116 - Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Christine and the Queens - 1080p WEB-DL 1 hour ago