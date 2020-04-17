Global  

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Stephen Colbert want you watch 'Fleabag Live.' Just not with your family.

Mashable Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
On Thursday Phoebe Waller-Bridge joined Stephen Colbert over video chat to promote her special fundraiser edition of Fleabag Live. The Fleabag TV series (which Colbert, correctly, calls "perfect") was adapted from her original one-woman stage show, a short revival of which was filmed as a special event last year, and now that...
