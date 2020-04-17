Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Netflix's 'Too Hot To Handle' is too stupid to skip

Netflix's 'Too Hot To Handle' is too stupid to skip

Mashable Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Brace for impact: Netflix reality is at it again.

Early Friday morning, all eight episodes of Too Hot To Handle, Netflix’s latest experiment in hyper-contrived dating scenarios, became available to thousands of subscribers stuck at home. After the successes of Love Is Blind and The Circle (not to mention Tiger King), the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.