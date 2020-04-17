Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her sister use code words when they need privacy in their shared home

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her sister use code words when they need privacy in their shared home

Mashable Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Virginia Woolf once said that women writers needed a room of their own. But it was Phoebe Waller-Bridge who came up with a system to preserve the sanctity of that space. 

PWB lives with her sister Isobel — the composer of the music for Fleabag — and together they have come up with some fruit-themed code words to gauge...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BillNigh

Bill Nigh RT @mashable: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her sister use code words when they need privacy in their shared home https://t.co/LirJtcYSm8 https:… 19 minutes ago

screening

Screening Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her sister use code words when they need privacy in their shared home… https://t.co/O4mfmXLYgb 19 minutes ago

mashableAU

Mashable Australia Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her sister use code words when they need privacy in their shared home… https://t.co/R4ryphKXGT 25 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT #Home #StephenColbert #Fleabag Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her sister use code words when they need privacy in their s… https://t.co/vLRBuOkEwL 25 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her sister use code words when they need privacy in their shared home https://t.co/S8pm4FDuUR 25 minutes ago

clickclickclick

Click.Click.Click Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her sister use code words when they need privacy in their shared home… https://t.co/0ow7Lj9h4S 30 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her sister use code words when they need privacy in their shared #home… https://t.co/6rkBdSfKTb 38 minutes ago

MashableUK

Mashable UK Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her sister use code words when they need privacy in their shared home… https://t.co/2cGxMjrTG4 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.