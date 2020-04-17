The iPhone’s Plus days are officially over — we now live in a Max world
Friday, 17 April 2020 () Earlier this week, Apple launched its new budget phone: the iPhone SE, the successor of the, uhhh, the iPhone SE. Depending on how you look at it, this is either a bad move, or the fulfilment of a longer term strategy. Or both, I guess. But we’re not here to talk about the iPhone SE specifically. Instead, we’d like to focus on something its release caused. So, one and all, please pay respects and throw some dirt over the grave of the iPhone Plus. We now live in a Max world, motherfuckers. Okay, this is the point where I tell you what…
Apple Announces New iPhone SE The new, cheaper iPhone model was unveiled by Apple on Wednesday. The second-generation iPhone SE has the same name as the original iPhone SE, which debuted in 2016. The new phone costs $399, and preorders begin on Friday, April 17, with orders arriving by April 24. The...
